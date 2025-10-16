Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

M&S issues urgent do not eat warning over product

M&S CEO Targeted with Abusive Ransom Email from Hackers
  • Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for its milk chocolate honeycomb due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.
  • The recall specifically applies to 120g bags with a best before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242, and barcode 0917568/29143603.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised the recall, warning customers with peanut allergies not to consume the product.
  • Customers who have purchased the affected snack are urged to return it to their nearest M&S store for a full refund.
  • M&S apologised for the issue, stating that customer safety is of paramount importance and the recall is being made out of an abundance of caution.
In full

