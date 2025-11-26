Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

American Eagle unveils star of holiday campaign

Martha Stewart becomes latest face of American Eagle
  • Martha Stewart is the new face of American Eagle's Give Great Jeans holiday campaign, featuring her in denim and wrapping gifts with the fabric.
  • The 84-year-old entrepreneur praised the campaign's “playful, smart, and whimsical” concept, highlighting the versatility and flattering fit of American Eagle jeans.
  • This new campaign follows significant criticism faced by American Eagle for its previous advertisement, which starred actress Sydney Sweeney.
  • The Sweeney campaign drew backlash over its tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” which critics linked to eugenics, and for a perceived lack of diversity.
  • Sweeney later stated she was largely unaware of the controversy, including support from Trump, due to her busy filming schedule.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in