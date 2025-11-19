Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis names best free cash bank account switch that can earn you £400

Martin Lewis shares how to get free £400 by switching bank accounts
  • Martin Lewis shared advice on how to receive free money by switching bank accounts.
  • He highlighted a “biggest ever deal” offering £400 for switching to a Barclays Premier account.
  • This specific £400 offer requires an annual income over £75,000 or holding £100,000 with the bank, with payment by 5 January 2026.
  • Lewis also suggested other options like Santander Edge, a regular Barclays account, and a Club Lloyds account, all offering £200 with more lenient qualifications.
  • The financial expert's recommendations were featured on The Martin Lewis Money Show.
