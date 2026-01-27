Martin Lewis shares simple job title trick to slash car insurance cost
- Martin Lewis advised that making a small, legal change to one's job title when taking out car insurance could significantly reduce the cost.
- Speaking on his Martin Lewis Money Show Live programme on Tuesday, 27 January, he demonstrated how certain job titles impact insurance prices.
- He cited an example where the job title 'beautician' was found to be more expensive for car insurance than 'beauty technician'.
- Lewis stressed the critical importance of ensuring any job title alteration is legitimate and not a fraudulent misrepresentation.
- He warned against falsely changing one's profession, such as an office administrator claiming to be a driving instructor, as this constitutes fraud.