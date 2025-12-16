Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis explains his last minute cheap Christmas shopping hack

Martin Lewis shares festive online trick to cut Christmas shopping costs
  • Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis shared an online tip to help shoppers save money on Christmas purchases.
  • Appearing on This Morning, Lewis detailed his 'abandoned basket trick' to hosts Ben Shephard and Christine Lampard.
  • The method involves adding desired items to an online shopping basket and then exiting the website before completing the transaction, provided the customer has a store membership.
  • Lewis explained that some retailers often respond by emailing the customer a discount offer to encourage them to finalise their purchase.
  • Examples of shops that may offer such discounts include Argos, Currys, and Morrisons.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in