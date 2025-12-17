Martin Lewis reveals little-known rule for Christmas shopping
- Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert team has issued Christmas shopping tips to help consumers reduce costs and avoid debt during the festive season.
- A key recommendation is to utilise “abandoned basket discounts”, where online retailers may offer discount codes to shoppers who leave items in their virtual carts.
- Shoppers can also secure initial discounts of 10-20 per cent by signing up for retailers' mailing lists before making a purchase.
- The experts advise seeking cashback opportunities through specific credit/debit cards or digital banking apps like Monzo to get a return on spending.
- Consumers should be aware of their rights, noting that online purchases offer a 14-day cooling-off period for returns, a protection not legally guaranteed for in-store purchases unless items are faulty.