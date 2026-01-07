Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to avoid credit card debt on 0% cards – Martin Lewis explains

Martin Lewis outlines golden rules to help shift credit card debt
  • Martin Lewis has shared his "golden rules" for using balance transfer credit cards to help individuals avoid credit card debt.
  • These essential tips were presented on "The Martin Lewis Money Show Live" for those with 0% interest credit cards.
  • A primary rule is to never miss monthly repayments, as doing so could result in losing the interest-free rate.
  • Lewis strongly advised against using the balance transfer card for any new spending or cash withdrawals.
  • He humorously suggested freezing the card in a bowl of water to prevent impulsive use without having to destroy it.
