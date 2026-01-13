Martin Lewis shares three questions to check if you are in serious debt
- Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, shared three key questions to help individuals determine if they are in serious debt.
- Appearing on This Morning, Lewis advised considering if one is unable to afford minimum debt repayments.
- Another crucial indicator he mentioned is if one's total debt is worth more than their annual salary.
- Lewis also highlighted that experiencing sleepless nights, anxiety, or depression due to debt signifies a need for immediate assistance.
- He urged those struggling to contact a non-profit debt counselling agency, stressing that these services offer judgment-free support and alternative solutions.