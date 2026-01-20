Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis issues money-saving advice to millions whose SIM contract has run out

Martin Lewis reveals how millions can save on their SIM contract
  • Martin Lewis has revealed a two-step method for millions of people to save money on their SIM-only mobile phone contracts.
  • The advice is for the 14 million individuals whose contracts are expiring this year.
  • Customers can check if they are out of contract by sending the text message “INFO” for free to 85075.
  • If the “Early Termination” or “Cancellation Charge” reads £0, indicating the contract has ended, the MoneySavingExpert founder urged viewers to visit a cheap SIM comparison website.
  • This allows them to find significantly cheaper deals for the same SIM allowance, but it does not apply to multiple-phone contracts.
