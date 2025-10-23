Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Matcha cocktails cannot erase alcohol’s negative health effects, expert says

Is Matcha Good For You?
  • Matcha cocktails have become a popular trend, with drinkers opting for them over espresso martinis in the belief they offer a healthier night out.
  • Matcha is known for its perceived health benefits, including relaxation, reduced inflammation and a more natural energy boost compared to coffee.
  • However, experts caution that adding matcha to alcohol does not negate the harmful effects of alcohol on the body, such as damage to the brain, liver, and heart.
  • Dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker stated that while matcha has benefits, mixing it with alcohol still means consuming a substance detrimental to health.
  • Additionally, excessive consumption of matcha itself can lead to issues like insomnia and an upset stomach, and it may inhibit iron absorption, particularly for vegans and vegetarians.
