Max George returns to hospital after heart surgery
- Max George has returned to hospital following major heart surgery in 2024.
- The Wanted's lead singer shared on Instagram on Friday, 16 December, that he underwent a scan on his chest.
- He was previously diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block, a condition causing a slow or abnormal heart rhythm.
- As a result of his heart condition, he was fitted with a pacemaker.
- George said he has an “issue with his lungs” but described it as a “precaution” and expects to be fine.