Stranger Things star gets married in surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony
- Stranger Things star Maya Hawke married singer Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony in New York City.
- Several of her Stranger Things co-stars, including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, attended the black-tie wedding.
- Maya's parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were also present, with Ethan Hawke walking his daughter down the aisle.
- The bride wore a ruffly white gown with a feathered coat and an old-fashioned veil, while the groom wore a classic tuxedo.
- Hawke, known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, met Hutson through her music career, with whom she has collaborated on several albums.
