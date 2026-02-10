Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Americans can treat loved ones to McNuggets with caviar this Valentine’s Day

Related: McDonald's trailer directed by Edgar Wright
  • McDonald's is offering a free McNugget caviar kit for Valentine's Day, partnering with Paramount Caviar for the promotion.
  • The kit, available from McNuggetCaviar.com at 11 a.m. ET on 10 February, includes Baerii sturgeon caviar, crème fraîche, a $25 gift card for McNuggets, and a mother-of-pearl spoon.
  • The fast food chain stated the promotion was inspired by customers already pairing McNuggets with caviar, aiming to provide an 'elevated experience without the price tag'.
  • Caviar-topped chicken nuggets have become a viral trend, with celebrities like Rihanna enjoying them and the dish being sold for $100 at events such as the U.S. Open.
  • This Valentine's Day offer follows other recent McDonald's initiatives, including the return of Changeables Happy Meal toys, the launch of a hot honey sauce, and the upcoming release of the Big Arch burger and Shamrock Shake.
