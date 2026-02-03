McDonald’s fans can get a McNugget Caviar kit for free. Here’s how
- McDonald's is giving away free McNugget Caviar kits for Valentine's Day.
- The kits will be available from 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 10 via McNuggetCaviar.com.
- Each kit contains Baerii sturgeon caviar, crème fraîche, a $25 gift card for McNuggets, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.
- The promotion was inspired by a customer trend of pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar, a snack also enjoyed by celebrities like Rihanna.
- This Valentine's Day offer follows other recent McDonald's initiatives, including the return of Changeables toys, a new hot honey sauce, and upcoming items like the Big Arch burger and Shamrock Shake.
