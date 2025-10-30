Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Mediterranean diet can be a ‘highly effective’ first step in managing IBS

The surprising health benefit of a Mediterranean diet besides weight loss
  • A new trial suggests that adopting a Mediterranean diet can significantly alleviate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
  • Researchers described the eating plan, rich in fruit, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, fish and olive oil, as a “simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step” in managing the common condition.
  • The study, conducted by the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, compared the Mediterranean diet to traditional dietary advice for IBS.
  • The trial involved 139 people with IBS, with 62 per cent of those following the Mediterranean diet reporting a significant improvement in symptoms, compared to 42 per cent in the group receiving traditional advice.
  • Dr Imran Aziz stated that the Mediterranean diet was significantly better at reducing symptoms than traditional advice, and these findings will inform future guidelines for IBS management.
