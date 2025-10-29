Meghan and Harry enjoy date-night at Dodgers game
- The Duchess of Sussex shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a date night with Prince Harry at the World Series.
- Meghan posted a montage of their evening watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, 28 October.
- The couple were seen eating hot dogs, visiting the trophy hall, and enjoying the game from prime seats, with Harry exclaiming "Let's go!" to Meghan.
- Both wore Dodgers caps as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the LA Dodgers 6-2.
