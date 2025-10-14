Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meghan shows behind the scenes footage of New York trip with Prince Harry

  • The Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram montage of clips from her recent trip to New York with Prince Harry.
  • The video, posted on Monday, featured the couple on the red carpet, enjoying local food, and conversing with Ed Sheeran.
  • One clip showed a barefoot Prince Harry smiling at Meghan as she filmed her wardrobe.
  • The 40-second montage was set to Dinah Washington’s “If I Were A Bell” and captioned by Meghan expressing her fondness for NYC.
  • Watch the video in full above.
