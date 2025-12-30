Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mel Gibson splits from longtime girlfriend after nine years

Scandalous Details About Mel Gibson's Personal Life
  • Mel Gibson and his long-term girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, have reportedly separated.
  • The Oscar winner, 69, and the screenwriter, 35, are said to have ended their relationship over a year ago.
  • They will continue to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Lars, following the separation.
  • In a joint statement to People magazine, they expressed sadness but highlighted their blessing of a beautiful son and commitment to co-parenting.
  • The couple first met in 2014 and welcomed Lars in 2017; Gibson has eight other children from previous relationships.
