Famous diamond sells for $26.6 million at Swiss auction
- A nearly 10-carat blue diamond, known as the "Mellon Blue", was sold at a Christie's auction in Geneva, Switzerland.
- The diamond fetched 20.5 million Swiss francs, equivalent to approximately $26.6 million, including the buyer's premium and other fees.
- Weighing 9.51 carats, the stone is named after the late American arts patron Rachel "Bunny" Mellon, having been part of her private collection for decades.
- It was previously sold in 2014 for $32.6 million and is graded Fancy Vivid Blue and Internally Flawless by the Gemological Institute of America.
- The sale was part of a two-day series of jewellery auctions in Geneva, with rival Sotheby's also set to auction a significant pink diamond.