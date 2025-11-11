Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famous diamond sells for $26.6 million at Swiss auction

Reuters
A Christie's employee displays the Mellon Blue diamond ring
A Christie's employee displays the Mellon Blue diamond ring (AP)
  • A nearly 10-carat blue diamond, known as the "Mellon Blue", was sold at a Christie's auction in Geneva, Switzerland.
  • The diamond fetched 20.5 million Swiss francs, equivalent to approximately $26.6 million, including the buyer's premium and other fees.
  • Weighing 9.51 carats, the stone is named after the late American arts patron Rachel "Bunny" Mellon, having been part of her private collection for decades.
  • It was previously sold in 2014 for $32.6 million and is graded Fancy Vivid Blue and Internally Flawless by the Gemological Institute of America.
  • The sale was part of a two-day series of jewellery auctions in Geneva, with rival Sotheby's also set to auction a significant pink diamond.
