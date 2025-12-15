Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Merriam-Webster names its word of the year — but what does it mean?

The 2024 Word of The Year is…Demure
  • Merriam-Webster has named "slop" as its 2025 Word of the Year, reflecting the widespread impact of generative artificial intelligence.
  • The term refers to low-quality digital content, often produced in large quantities by AI, encompassing absurd videos, fake news, and junky AI-written books.
  • Merriam-Webster's president, Greg Barlow, highlighted that the word illustrates public fascination, annoyance, and concern regarding AI-generated material.
  • The choice of "slop" suggests an increased public awareness of fake or shoddy content and a growing desire for genuine and authentic information.
  • Other significant words considered for 2025 included "6-7", "performative", "gerrymander", "touch grass", "conclave", and "tariffs".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in