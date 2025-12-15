Merriam-Webster names its word of the year — but what does it mean?
- Merriam-Webster has named "slop" as its 2025 Word of the Year, reflecting the widespread impact of generative artificial intelligence.
- The term refers to low-quality digital content, often produced in large quantities by AI, encompassing absurd videos, fake news, and junky AI-written books.
- Merriam-Webster's president, Greg Barlow, highlighted that the word illustrates public fascination, annoyance, and concern regarding AI-generated material.
- The choice of "slop" suggests an increased public awareness of fake or shoddy content and a growing desire for genuine and authentic information.
- Other significant words considered for 2025 included "6-7", "performative", "gerrymander", "touch grass", "conclave", and "tariffs".