Meta plans to roll out controversial software to its glasses
- Meta is reportedly considering adding a “Name Tag” facial recognition feature to its smart glasses, which would identify people to the wearer.
- An internal memo seen by The New York Times acknowledged the technology carries 'safety and privacy risks' but also suggested an 'upside' in launching during a period of political turmoil in the US.
- A Meta spokesperson stated the company is still 'thinking through options' for the technology, despite previously removing facial recognition from Facebook five years ago.
- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned that facial recognition is 'ripe for abuse' and poses a 'uniquely dire threat to the practical anonymity we all rely on'.
- This potential feature aims to differentiate Meta's smart glasses, which have sold approximately seven million pairs in the past year, from competitors like OpenAI.
