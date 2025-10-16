Michael J Fox reflects on death amid Parkinson’s battle: ‘I’d like to just not wake up’
- Actor Michael J Fox, 65, has shared candid thoughts on death after living with Parkinson's disease for 35 years.
- Diagnosed at 29, Fox described the neurodegenerative condition as “mysterious and enigmatic” with no clear timeline of stages.
- He expressed a desire for a peaceful death, stating he would “like to just not wake up one day” rather than a dramatic end.
- Fox detailed his current physical challenges, noting he “doesn't walk much anymore” due to the disease's progression.
- Despite his condition, Fox maintains an active public presence and focuses on finding a cure and developing treatment centers through his foundation.