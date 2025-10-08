Michael J Fox shares health update on living with Parkinson’s
- Michael J. Fox, 65, has provided an update on his life with Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 at the age of 29.
- He shared with People magazine that he adapts daily to new physical challenges, including using a wheelchair, stating he “gets through it.”
- Despite retiring from acting in 2020, Fox recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, with co-star Harrison Ford highlighting his “essential” presence.
- Fox maintains an active public profile, making appearances at events like Glastonbury and awards shows, and continues his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
- He views Parkinson's as simply “who I am” and focuses his efforts on finding a cure and developing groundbreaking treatments for the wider community, rather than dwelling on his personal condition.