Michael J Fox shares health update on living with Parkinson’s

Michael J Fox opens up on Parkinson's diagnosis after documentary nominated for Bafta
  • Michael J. Fox, 65, has provided an update on his life with Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991 at the age of 29.
  • He shared with People magazine that he adapts daily to new physical challenges, including using a wheelchair, stating he “gets through it.”
  • Despite retiring from acting in 2020, Fox recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, with co-star Harrison Ford highlighting his “essential” presence.
  • Fox maintains an active public profile, making appearances at events like Glastonbury and awards shows, and continues his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
  • He views Parkinson's as simply “who I am” and focuses his efforts on finding a cure and developing groundbreaking treatments for the wider community, rather than dwelling on his personal condition.
