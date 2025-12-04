More British restaurants awarded place in Michelin guide
- Twenty-two British restaurants have been awarded a place in the prestigious Michelin Guide, recognising them as regionally notable and worthy of recommendation.
- Featured establishments include The Crown in Bray, The Warwick in Royal Leamington Spa, Singburi in London, Beau in Belfast, LOMA by Graeme Cheevers on Loch Lomond, and Shwen Shwen in Sevenoaks.
- The guide praised these restaurants for qualities such as ”no-nonsense, big-flavoured dishes”, “exacting presentation and bold flavours”, and being “colourful, unfussy and joyous”.
- While many are in London, the selected restaurants are located across the UK, including Scotland, Belfast, and Salford.
- Michelin inspectors visit anonymously, rating dishes on ingredient quality, flavour mastery, cooking techniques, consistency, and value for money, with new additions made monthly.