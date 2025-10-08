The four food types to keep your good bacteria happy
- Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is crucial for regulating digestion, warding off chronic diseases, and promoting longevity, by nourishing the trillions of bacteria in the intestines.
- Fibre-rich foods, such as oatmeal, are vital for gut health, aiding digestion and significantly reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
- Fermented foods like sauerkraut contain beneficial probiotics that protect the intestines from unhealthy species and can help combat inflammation.
- Berries are considered superfoods, providing essential fibre, vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics that encourage the growth of healthy gut microbes.
- Sweet potatoes and regular potatoes offer fibre and starch, which acts as an excellent prebiotic, helping beneficial microbes to thrive in the gut.