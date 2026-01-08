Small swaps to reduce your microplastic consumption
- Daily microplastic intake from food and drink can reach 1.5 million particles, with bottled water identified as a significant contributor.
- Surprising sources include chewing gum, which releases microplastics, and salt, with 94 per cent of products globally contaminated, often worsened by plastic grinders.
- Microplastics are present in fruit and vegetables, entering through roots or on surfaces, while hot drinks from plastic-lined cups or teabags contain higher levels than iced alternatives.
- Despite public focus on seafood, its microplastic content can be lower than other sources, and storing food in plastic or consuming highly processed items increases exposure.
- To minimise intake, consumers are advised to switch to tap water, use loose-leaf tea, opt for ceramic or metal grinders, and microwave food in glass containers.