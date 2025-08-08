New study reveals the best type of milk to consume

A decades-long study has revealed that consuming full-fat milk increases the risk of heart disease and death, while low-fat milk is associated with lower risks.

Researchers in Norway tracked health data from 73,860 individuals over 33 years, recording over 26,000 deaths, including 8,590 from cardiovascular disease.

The study found that those who drank the most milk had a 22 per cent increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 12 per cent increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Further analysis specifically linked whole milk consumption to this increased risk, with low-fat milk associated with an 11 per cent lower mortality risk and a 7 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to whole milk.

These findings remained consistent even after excluding early deaths or participants with pre-existing conditions and align with current NHS health advice regarding saturated fat intake.