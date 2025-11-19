Millie Mackintosh made promise to herself after finding lump in breast
- Millie Mackintosh discussed her breast cancer scare during an appearance on Lorraine.
- The former Made in Chelsea star revealed she found a lump last year, which was later confirmed to be benign.
- She made a vow to herself that if she received the all-clear, she would do everything she could to help others.
- Following her all-clear, Mackintosh completed a 100km trek across the Sahara Desert for the charity CoppaFeel.
- She stressed the importance of spreading awareness and encouraged people to get checked, stating it can happen to anyone.