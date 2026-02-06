Popular canned drink to be discontinued after 80 years
- Minute Maid is discontinuing its range of frozen products, including its iconic frozen orange juice concentrate, which was first introduced in 1946.
- The Coca-Cola Co., which owns Minute Maid, stated the decision was made in response to changing consumer preferences, with the discontinuation set for April.
- The move affects all Minute Maid frozen juices, such as lemonade and limeade, as the company shifts focus to its fresh juice lines.
- Consumers have expressed disappointment and nostalgia for the breakfast staple, which was valued for its convenience and cost-effectiveness.
- The frozen juice category has seen declining sales, with U.S. sales of frozen beverages falling nearly 8 percent, alongside rising prices and competition from other drink options.
