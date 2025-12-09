Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Miss Universe star needs constant care after suffering severe injuries at contest

Miss Jamaica falls off stage at Miss Universe pageant 2025
  • Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry sustained severe injuries after falling off the Miss Universe stage in Thailand on 19 November during the preliminary rounds.
  • The Miss Universe organisation confirmed her injuries include an intracranial haemorrhage, loss of consciousness, a fracture, and facial lacerations, requiring 24-hour specialist supervision.
  • Initially, the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation stated her injuries were not life-threatening, but an update from her sister indicated she was 'not doing as well as we would have hoped'.
  • Henry was admitted to intensive care in Bangkok and remained in critical condition, with her sister and mother by her side.
  • She is scheduled to be relocated to Jamaica in the coming days with a full medical escort team to continue her treatment and recovery.
