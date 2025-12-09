Miss Universe star needs constant care after suffering severe injuries at contest
- Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry sustained severe injuries after falling off the Miss Universe stage in Thailand on 19 November during the preliminary rounds.
- The Miss Universe organisation confirmed her injuries include an intracranial haemorrhage, loss of consciousness, a fracture, and facial lacerations, requiring 24-hour specialist supervision.
- Initially, the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation stated her injuries were not life-threatening, but an update from her sister indicated she was 'not doing as well as we would have hoped'.
- Henry was admitted to intensive care in Bangkok and remained in critical condition, with her sister and mother by her side.
- She is scheduled to be relocated to Jamaica in the coming days with a full medical escort team to continue her treatment and recovery.