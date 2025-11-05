Miss Universe pageant director sparks uproar after branding contestant ‘dumb’
- Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly insulted Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, calling her "dumb" and summoning security during a pre-pageant event on 3 November.
- The incident stemmed from Itsaragrisil's accusation that Bosch failed to post promotional content for the host country, Thailand.
- Several contestants, including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, walked out of the event in solidarity with Bosch, citing a lack of respect for women.
- The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) condemned Itsaragrisil's actions, stating they violated the values of respect and dignity for women, and restricted his participation in the pageant.
- Itsaragrisil has since issued an apology to those affected, with the Miss Universe 2025 pageant scheduled to take place on 21 November.