Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Store cat who hitched a ride across country reunited with staff

Francine the cat is settling in to life back in her original store
Francine the cat is settling in to life back in her original store (AP)
  • Beloved calico cat Francine has returned to her Lowe's store home in Richmond, Virginia, after going missing for weeks.
  • Francine was discovered at a company distribution centre in Garysburg, North Carolina, having hitched a ride on a truck in September.
  • Store employees reviewed surveillance footage showing her entering a truck bound for the distribution centre, prompting a search effort involving animal control and thermal drones.
  • After being spotted on camera and subsequently trapped, two Richmond Lowe's employees drove 90 minutes to retrieve Francine on Monday.
  • Francine is now back at the store, playing with customers, and her homecoming will be celebrated with a "Francine Fest" and a team party.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in