These tiny, harmless mites live on our skin and in our hair
- Demodex mites, tiny eight-legged relatives of spiders, live in human hair follicles and pores, particularly on the face, and are present in almost all adults.
- These mites are generally harmless symbionts, feeding on skin oils and dead cells, and are not typically noticed by most people.
- While usually benign, an overpopulation of Demodex mites can be linked to skin conditions such as rosacea and blepharitis, especially if the immune system is compromised.
- Other common mites include dust mites, which can trigger allergic reactions, and scabies mites, which burrow into the skin, causing intense itching and are treatable.
- Experts say human skin is an ecosystem, and while the idea of mites can provoke a disgust response, most microscopic life on our bodies is harmless or beneficial.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks