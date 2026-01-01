Millionaire Raffle players urged to check tickets as winning numbers are announced
- Two lucky Americans woke up as millionaires after winning $1 million in Minnesota’s annual Millionaire Raffle.
- The Minnesota Lottery has held the raffle each year since 2006. A total of one million tickets went on sale Oct. 21 and sold out in record time, just 14 days.
- In addition to two $1 million winners, five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, and, new this year, forty $20,000 prizes were also awarded.
- Winners are urged to check their seven-digit number on the Minnesota Lottery website to see if they won.
- In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date, and Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at a regional office.