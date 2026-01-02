Molly Mae and Tommy Fury celebrate New Year in the Maldives with Bambi
- Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrated their first New Year together since reconciling, marking the start of 2026.
- The couple, along with their daughter Bambi, enjoyed a trip to the Maldives for the festivities.
- Tommy Fury shared a video on Instagram featuring him dancing with Bambi, kissing Molly-Mae, and expressing his happiness for the new year.
- Their relationship had previously ended in August 2024 after five years, with Fury attributing the split to his struggles with alcohol.
- Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury rekindled their romance in May 2025, leading to their joint New Year celebration.