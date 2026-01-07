Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Molly-Mae ‘proud’ as she and Tommy Fury move back in together

Molly-Mae: Behind It All Series 2 Part 2 trailer
  • Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reunited and are moving back in together, as revealed in a new trailer for Hague's docuseries.
  • Hague expressed pride in their reconciliation, stating that working through their challenges will bring them closer as a family.
  • The couple, who met on Love Island, had previously ended their relationship in August 2024, over a year after their engagement, but confirmed their reunion in May 2025.
  • They share a two-year-old daughter, Bambi Fury, and Hague had been residing with her sister during their separation.
  • The upcoming episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two, launching on Prime Video on 16 January, will also delve into Hague's career as an influencer and founder of her womenswear brand, Maebe.
