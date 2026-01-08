Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Molly-Mae shuts down fan theories of Tommy Fury ‘re-proposal’

Molly-Mae addresses speculation that Tommy will re-propose to her
  • Molly-Mae Hague has addressed fan speculation that Tommy Fury will re-propose to her after the couple rekindled their relationship.
  • The pair, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, had previously split in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.
  • Hague and Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023 and confirmed they were back together in May 2025.
  • Hague discussed the speculation in a YouTube vlog posted on Thursday, 8 January, which documented their Maldives holiday.
  • She revealed that she had received messages from fans suggesting that Fury would propose again during their trip.
