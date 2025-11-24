Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is the money confidence gap and how does it impact you?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Research indicates a significant “money confidence gap” in the UK, where individuals from less privileged backgrounds exhibit lower financial confidence, irrespective of their income.
  • A study by Octopus Money found that only 35 per cent of working-class professionals feel confident about retirement, compared to 67 per cent of their wealthier counterparts, and are less inclined to invest.
  • This disparity also affects daily finances, with those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds up to three times more likely to struggle with an unexpected £500 expense.
  • Experts contend that financial literacy is a crucial missing element in social mobility initiatives, as a lack of financial resilience leaves individuals vulnerable and impedes advancement.
  • One-to-one financial coaching and education are identified as vital solutions, substantially enhancing confidence in retirement planning and overall financial resilience.
