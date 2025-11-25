Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New study reveals the healing power of music during surgery

Video Player Placeholder
Musicians perform through brain surgery
  • A new study indicates that patients listening to calming instrumental music during surgery require less anaesthetic and experience reduced physiological stress.
  • The research, conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College in India, involved 56 patients undergoing laparoscopic gallbladder removal surgery between March 2023 and January 2024.
  • Patients in the music group needed substantially less propofol, the primary intravenous anaesthetic, and fewer additional doses of the opioid painkiller fentanyl.
  • Physiological stress, measured by serum cortisol levels, was markedly lower in patients exposed to music, who also woke up more smoothly from anaesthesia.
  • The study concluded that receptive music therapy is a safe and effective non-pharmacological aid to reduce intraoperative anaesthetic requirements and improve overall patient outcomes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in