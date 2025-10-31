Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The subtle nail signs that may indicate underlying health issues

Video Player Placeholder
What Your Nails Can Tell You About Your Health
  • Nails can serve as indicators of underlying health issues, with changes in colour, texture, and growth often signalling potential concerns.
  • Specific nail changes like pale or blue-tinged nails may suggest circulation problems, while yellowing could indicate fungal infections, and brittle nails might point to nutrient deficiencies or dehydration.
  • Experts advise that while most nail alterations are not serious, sudden, widespread, or persistent changes that do not improve over several weeks should prompt a consultation with a doctor.
  • Diet, hydration, and stress significantly impact nail health, with biotin (vitamin B7) and adequate water intake being crucial for nail strength and preventing brittleness.
  • Maintaining healthy nails involves daily habits such as using cuticle oil, gentle strengtheners, protecting hands with gloves, and moisturising regularly with nourishing hand cream.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in