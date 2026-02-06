How to get free tickets for some of the UK’s top attractions this spring
- Hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues across the UK are offering free entry and discounted tickets as part of National Lottery Open Week.
- From 7 to 15 March, anyone with a National Lottery ticket, scratch card, or Instant Win Game can access special offers at various attractions.
- Participating venues include HMS Belfast, Edinburgh Zoo, the Eden Project, properties managed by the National Trust, English Heritage, and Historic Royal Palaces.
- The initiative also features access to sites like the Giant's Causeway, tours of BBC Studios at Alexandra Palace, and active experiences at sports centres.
- The event, now in its ninth year, aims to thank players for contributing £32 million weekly to good causes, enabling extraordinary projects across the country.
