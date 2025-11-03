Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Global study reveals spirituality is key to fostering human-nature connection

A girl feeds the swans at a park in London
A girl feeds the swans at a park in London (AP)
  • A study of 57,000 people across 61 nations has explored how cultural, economic, and geographical factors influence people’s attitudes towards nature.
  • The research found that the people of Nepal are the most nature-connected, while Britons ranked 55th, indicating one of the lowest levels of connection.
  • The strongest indicator for a country's nature connectedness was identified as a high level of "spirituality" among its population.
  • Conversely, factors such as a high "ease of doing business" measure, increased urbanisation, higher mean income, and greater internet use were associated with less nature connection.
  • Scientists suggest that balancing spiritual evolution with technological development is crucial for countries to address the human-nature disconnect and foster a better relationship with the natural world.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in