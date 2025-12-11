Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nestlé changes recipe for Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband bars

  • Nestle has changed the recipes for its Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband bars, meaning they no longer meet the UK's official classification for "milk chocolate".
  • The recipe changes involve reducing cocoa and milk solids, replacing them with cheaper vegetable fat due to soaring ingredient costs.
  • As a result, the products are now described as having a "smooth milk chocolate flavour coating" rather than being covered in milk chocolate.
  • Nestlé stated these adjustments were necessary to manage higher input costs, particularly for cocoa, but confirmed no other chocolate products are planned for similar changes.
  • This trend, sometimes called "skimpflation", has also seen other companies like McVitie's alter recipes for products such as Penguin and Club bars, and supermarkets reduce meat content in ready meals.
