Nestlé changes recipe for Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband bars
- Nestle has changed the recipes for its Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband bars, meaning they no longer meet the UK's official classification for "milk chocolate".
- The recipe changes involve reducing cocoa and milk solids, replacing them with cheaper vegetable fat due to soaring ingredient costs.
- As a result, the products are now described as having a "smooth milk chocolate flavour coating" rather than being covered in milk chocolate.
- Nestlé stated these adjustments were necessary to manage higher input costs, particularly for cocoa, but confirmed no other chocolate products are planned for similar changes.
- This trend, sometimes called "skimpflation", has also seen other companies like McVitie's alter recipes for products such as Penguin and Club bars, and supermarkets reduce meat content in ready meals.