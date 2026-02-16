Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How a Netflix show could help redefine South Korea’s food scene

Chef Jun Lee prepares food for a photo at his restaurant SOIGNÉ in Seoul, South Korea
Chef Jun Lee prepares food for a photo at his restaurant SOIGNÉ in Seoul, South Korea (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Netflix's cooking competition series, Culinary Class Wars, is significantly boosting public interest in fine dining across South Korea, according to chefs and culinary experts.
  • The unscripted show, which pits acclaimed chefs against challengers, debuted at number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) list and has been renewed for a third season.
  • South Korean chefs, including Jun Lee and Kim Sung-woon, report a dramatic increase in reservations, deeper diner engagement, and even celebrity-like recognition since appearing on the programme.
  • Restaurant reservation platform CATCHTABLE observed a 303 per cent jump in average bookings and waitlist registrations for participating restaurants following the second season's premiere.
  • The series is helping to redefine Korean cuisine globally, moving beyond traditional dishes like barbecue and bibimbap, and building on the South Korean government's long-term efforts to promote its food culture.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in