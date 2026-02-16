How a Netflix show could help redefine South Korea’s food scene
- Netflix's cooking competition series, Culinary Class Wars, is significantly boosting public interest in fine dining across South Korea, according to chefs and culinary experts.
- The unscripted show, which pits acclaimed chefs against challengers, debuted at number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) list and has been renewed for a third season.
- South Korean chefs, including Jun Lee and Kim Sung-woon, report a dramatic increase in reservations, deeper diner engagement, and even celebrity-like recognition since appearing on the programme.
- Restaurant reservation platform CATCHTABLE observed a 303 per cent jump in average bookings and waitlist registrations for participating restaurants following the second season's premiere.
- The series is helping to redefine Korean cuisine globally, moving beyond traditional dishes like barbecue and bibimbap, and building on the South Korean government's long-term efforts to promote its food culture.
