Why some cities are embracing ‘quiet’ fireworks for New Year’s celebrations
- Greece and Cyprus's capitals, Athens and Nicosia, are replacing traditional booming fireworks with quieter, more inclusive New Year celebrations.
- These new spectacles will feature low-noise pyrotechnics, dazzling light shows, and innovative drone displays.
- The change is driven by a desire to create child- and pet-friendly festivities, benefiting animals with sensitive hearing and reducing distress for vulnerable groups.
- Athens Mayor Haris Doukas highlighted this as “a new era in New Year celebrations” respecting people, animals, and the environment, while Nicosia's move aligns with European trends and sustainability goals.
- Drones are particularly favoured in Nicosia for their minimal noise, lack of emissions, and creative potential, with plans to use them to showcase Cypriot and EU symbolism during its upcoming EU presidency.