Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why some cities are embracing ‘quiet’ fireworks for New Year’s celebrations

Unlike fireworks, drone displays generate minimal noise, produce no chemical emissions or debris, and pose no fire risk (file photo)
Unlike fireworks, drone displays generate minimal noise, produce no chemical emissions or debris, and pose no fire risk (file photo) (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Greece and Cyprus's capitals, Athens and Nicosia, are replacing traditional booming fireworks with quieter, more inclusive New Year celebrations.
  • These new spectacles will feature low-noise pyrotechnics, dazzling light shows, and innovative drone displays.
  • The change is driven by a desire to create child- and pet-friendly festivities, benefiting animals with sensitive hearing and reducing distress for vulnerable groups.
  • Athens Mayor Haris Doukas highlighted this as “a new era in New Year celebrations” respecting people, animals, and the environment, while Nicosia's move aligns with European trends and sustainability goals.
  • Drones are particularly favoured in Nicosia for their minimal noise, lack of emissions, and creative potential, with plans to use them to showcase Cypriot and EU symbolism during its upcoming EU presidency.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in