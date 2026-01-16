Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of men to receive prostate cancer drug on NHS in ‘momentous victory’

David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
  • A life-extending drug for prostate cancer is now accessible to thousands more men on the NHS, following a significant expansion of its eligibility criteria.
  • The hormone therapy, abiraterone, works by inhibiting testosterone production and was previously reserved for patients whose cancer had already spread.
  • However, NHS England has confirmed that men diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that has not yet metastasised will also now qualify for the treatment.
  • Professor Nick James from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) said the move from the NHS is “really good news for men in England”.
  • Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, hailed the decision as a “momentous, life-saving victory for the thousands of men”.
