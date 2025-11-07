Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK braces for severe flu season as NHS issues ‘jab SOS’

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Experts warn that thousands could die from flu in the UK this winter, following a more than doubling of flu deaths in England last year to 7,757.
  • Child flu deaths also increased from 34 to 53, and the current flu season began unusually early in October, leading to a rise in hospital admissions, particularly among children aged five to 14.
  • The UK is preparing for a potentially severe flu season, with the situation being compared to Australia's worst-ever flu season, which is often seen as a predictor for the UK.
  • NHS leaders have issued a "flu jab SOS", urging eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, highlighting that flu cases are already triple what they were at this time last year.
  • Over 2.4 million vaccination appointments are available next week, with health officials stressing that the vaccine is the best defence against serious illness and hospitalisation, especially for vulnerable groups.
