Grumpy looking Nicola Peltz pulled into posing for Beckham family photo in resurfaced video
- Resurfaced footage from 2023 shows Nicola Peltz being pulled into a family photo at the Beckham Netflix documentary premiere in London.
- The video depicts Brooklyn Beckham placing his arm around his wife, drawing her closer to him and the Beckham family for the cameras.
- This footage has re-emerged following Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement regarding an ongoing family feud.
- On Monday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, posted on Instagram, claiming his 'controlling' parents are attempting to ruin his relationship.
- He announced his decision not to reconcile with his family, stating he is 'standing up' for himself for the first time.