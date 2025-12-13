Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The surprise area of Europe offering value ski holidays

Nordic countries offer a surprising value for money option for skiers
Nordic countries offer a surprising value for money option for skiers (Getty/iStock)
  • New research indicates Nordic ski destinations such as Beitostolen, Geilo, and Pyha are emerging as surprisingly affordable European options for UK holidaymakers.
  • Post Office Travel Money's annual study, which assesses costs for a family of four, found prices have risen by an average of 10 per cent across most destinations due to the weakening pound.
  • Italy's Passo Tonale was ranked the best value family resort for the second consecutive year, costing £1,797, significantly less than Austria's Saalbach at £4,060.
  • The top seven most affordable resorts include Passo Tonale and Bardonecchia (Italy), Bankso (Bulgaria), Kranjska Gora (Slovenia), and the Nordic resorts of Beitostolen, Geilo, and Pyha.
  • Experts advise families to choose carefully and check prices, noting that resorts like Pyha offer excellent value compared to more expensive French alternatives.
