The surprise area of Europe offering value ski holidays
- New research indicates Nordic ski destinations such as Beitostolen, Geilo, and Pyha are emerging as surprisingly affordable European options for UK holidaymakers.
- Post Office Travel Money's annual study, which assesses costs for a family of four, found prices have risen by an average of 10 per cent across most destinations due to the weakening pound.
- Italy's Passo Tonale was ranked the best value family resort for the second consecutive year, costing £1,797, significantly less than Austria's Saalbach at £4,060.
- The top seven most affordable resorts include Passo Tonale and Bardonecchia (Italy), Bankso (Bulgaria), Kranjska Gora (Slovenia), and the Nordic resorts of Beitostolen, Geilo, and Pyha.
- Experts advise families to choose carefully and check prices, noting that resorts like Pyha offer excellent value compared to more expensive French alternatives.