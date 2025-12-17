Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh norovirus warning issued as cases of winter vomiting disease surge

Infection can be fatal, with 900 related deaths on average in the U.S. each year (file photo)
Infection can be fatal, with 900 related deaths on average in the U.S. each year (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • Norovirus, commonly known as winter vomiting disease, is rapidly spreading across the United States, prompting school closures and public health warnings.
  • The highly contagious virus accounts for an average of 20 million cases and 900 deaths annually in the US, with over 150 outbreaks recorded so far in 2025.
  • States such as Montana, Wyoming, Alabama, and Colorado report the highest case numbers, while recent outbreaks have also impacted schools in Massachusetts and Michigan, strained emergency services in Virginia, and led to warnings in Southern California.
  • Typical symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, fever, and severe vomiting and diarrhea, which can result in dehydration; young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
  • Effective prevention involves frequent hand washing with soap (as hand sanitizer is ineffective against norovirus), thorough cleaning of contaminated surfaces, washing laundry in hot water, and ensuring shellfish is cooked properly.
